iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.11, with a volume of 152068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

iRadimed Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,322,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,931,400. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,960,900. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRadimed by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRadimed by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iRadimed by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 214,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRadimed by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iRadimed by 10.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

