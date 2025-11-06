Endeavour Silver (EXK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $162.0530 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:EXK opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 248,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 162.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 527,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 326,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 423.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,485 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.