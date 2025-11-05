Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 2,895.94%.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $124,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,210,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,826,605.24. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $158,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,574,083 shares in the company, valued at $94,731,539.50. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,177,423 shares of company stock valued at $12,952,406. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,200.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 39.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

