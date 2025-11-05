Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Announces Earnings Results

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 1,924,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.02. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 10,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $115,942.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 249,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,475.36. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $258,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,227,244 shares in the company, valued at $38,856,017.76. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,806 shares of company stock valued at $727,648 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on OCUL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
