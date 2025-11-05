Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Announces Earnings Results

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 1,924,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.02. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 10,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $115,942.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 249,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,475.36. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $258,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,227,244 shares in the company, valued at $38,856,017.76. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,806 shares of company stock valued at $727,648 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 734,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 884,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 520,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 232,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 164,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 208,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OCUL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

