National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.600-8.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 601,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,752. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

