Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Chime Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chime Financial Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHYM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 8,071,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,230. Chime Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Chime Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chime Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orland Properties Ltd purchased a new stake in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,093,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at $152,563,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,780,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,343,000.

About Chime Financial

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

