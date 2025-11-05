Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 189 and last traded at GBX 187, with a volume of 99220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50.

Henderson High Income Trust Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £317.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported GBX 6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Henderson High Income Trust had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 86.35%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

