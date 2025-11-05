NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $194.65 and last traded at $195.21. Approximately 166,722,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 225,984,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,503,937 shares of company stock valued at $627,687,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

