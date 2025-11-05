Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.60. 46,252,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 20,842,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DVLT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Datavault AI Trading Down 10.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $455.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 94.61% and a negative net margin of 1,309.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datavault AI news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,117,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,066. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datavault AI stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

