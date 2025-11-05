New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 17.1% – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 1,133,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,242% from the average daily volume of 84,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
