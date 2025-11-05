Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

NYSE SMG traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,692. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $85.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.75 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.31) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,217,641 shares in the company, valued at $832,975,735.82. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 156.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $45,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

