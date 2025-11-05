Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366.50 and last traded at GBX 364.50, with a volume of 631749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.

Pantheon International Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 321.06.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International Plc (PIN) is an investment trust that provides investors with differentiated access to a global, diversified portfolio of private equity-backed companies through a flexible and active investment approach. Through its commitments to some of the world’s best private equity managers that might otherwise be inaccessible to individual investors, PIN makes the private, public.

