PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.260-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.7 million. PTC also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.490-8.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.31.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.97. 1,305,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.48. PTC has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PTC by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

