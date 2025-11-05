U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. U-Haul had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

U-Haul Stock Performance

U-Haul stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 151,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. U-Haul has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $78.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of U-Haul in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

U-Haul Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

