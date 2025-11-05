Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.03 and last traded at $123.48, with a volume of 1540162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Middleby Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.59 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

