AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “AGRI OPERATIONS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AgriFORCE Growing Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriFORCE Growing Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors 389 760 1006 38 2.32

Profitability

As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies have a potential upside of 49.44%. Given AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgriFORCE Growing Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -193.94% -84.08% AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors -408.23% -60.54% -17.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgriFORCE Growing Systems $751,781.00 -$16.27 million -0.08 AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors $32.75 billion $118.42 million 7.54

AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems. AgriFORCE Growing Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgriFORCE Growing Systems rivals beat AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.