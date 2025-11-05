Head to Head Contrast: PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) vs. Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) and Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Alpha Cognition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.12) N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and Alpha Cognition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Cognition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

