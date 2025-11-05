Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 962,957,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 806% from the average session volume of 106,250,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Alba Mineral Resources Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Alba Mineral Resources alerts:

About Alba Mineral Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alba is focused on extracting unexploited value from previously mined/drilled projects, favouring assets in transparent, low-sovereign risk countries offering near-term production opportunities.

To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:

Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales

Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales

Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales

Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.