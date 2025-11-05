Contrasting Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) and Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) and Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omron and Data I/O”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Omron alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omron $5.26 billion 1.10 $107.39 million $1.11 25.24 Data I/O $22.73 million 1.21 -$3.09 million ($0.40) -7.35

Analyst Recommendations

Omron has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O. Data I/O is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Omron and Data I/O, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omron 0 0 0 0 0.00 Data I/O 1 0 1 1 2.67

Data I/O has a consensus price target of $5.22, indicating a potential upside of 77.55%. Given Data I/O’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Data I/O is more favorable than Omron.

Risk and Volatility

Omron has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data I/O has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omron and Data I/O’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omron 4.04% 3.46% 2.39% Data I/O -11.49% -14.60% -10.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Omron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Data I/O shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Data I/O shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omron beats Data I/O on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omron

(Get Free Report)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Data I/O

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs. The company offers PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems, such as PSV2800 automated programming system which focuses on high-volume manufacturing in a lower cost platform; PSV7000 automated programming system for security deployment upgrades; PSV5000 automated programming system that combines mid-range capacity and supports security deployment; and PSV3500 automated programming system which provides basic programming needs. It also provides SentriX security deployment system; and LumenX and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. In addition, the company offers hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, internet of things, and industrial, as well as electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Omron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.