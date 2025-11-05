Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 2653849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Defiance Silver Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.41.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

