Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1036678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of diamond properties in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The company holds interests in Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories as a joint venture partner with De Beers Canada. Its other projects include the Kennady North which covers a portion of the southeastern Slave Geological Province, an Archean terrain.

