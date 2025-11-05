Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $454.9 million-$455.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.6 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.170 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

SPT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Sprout Social has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $602.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.93 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,801.74. This trade represents a 72.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,566 shares of company stock worth $899,581. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 714,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 629,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 708,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 634,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after buying an additional 309,763 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sprout Social by 20,382.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 471,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 468,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Sprout Social by 75.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 388,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

