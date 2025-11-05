Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $340.8 million-$342.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.3 million. Amplitude also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.05 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 1,794,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,388. The firm has a market cap of $984.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.51. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Amplitude’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,948.72. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $297,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2,126.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,160,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after buying an additional 3,973,575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 56.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 725,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 262,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 149.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 419,248 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 932.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 529,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 60.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

