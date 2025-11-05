ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.ACM Research’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. ACM Research updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ACMR stock traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 4,856,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other ACM Research news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,056. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 672,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,001,666.08. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 256,152 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,160 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 656.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

