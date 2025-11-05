Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AQST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 3,315,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,081. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter E. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 268,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,261. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cassie Jung sold 67,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $473,700.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 240,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,804.71. This trade represents a 21.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,770 shares of company stock worth $1,692,203. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Lifesci Capital raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.