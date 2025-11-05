Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of AQST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 3,315,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,081. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, insider Peter E. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 268,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,261. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cassie Jung sold 67,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $473,700.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 240,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,804.71. This trade represents a 21.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,770 shares of company stock worth $1,692,203. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AQST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Lifesci Capital raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
