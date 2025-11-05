Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $311.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 406,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. Atlanta Braves has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,100 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $49,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,342. The trade was a 37.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 840 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $35,271.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 372,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,643,248.53. The trade was a 0.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $167,859.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 44.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 409.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

