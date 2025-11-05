Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.51%.The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.61 million.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance
NYSE:PSBD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 53,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $391.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.71. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.25.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 257.14%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Palmer Square Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
