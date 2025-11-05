Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CEO Sells 14,420 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CEO Joel Lewis sold 14,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $87,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 832,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,833.44. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joel Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Joel Lewis sold 1,300 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $7,813.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Joel Lewis sold 14,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $89,040.00.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 297,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.86. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GALT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galectin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 423,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

