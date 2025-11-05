Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 1.4% Following Strong Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 106,907,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 48,838,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

