Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 336 and last traded at GBX 332, with a volume of 123295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.
Specifically, insider June Aitken purchased 170 shares of Schroder Income Growth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 per share, for a total transaction of £554.20.
Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 1.2%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89.
About Schroder Income Growth
– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.
– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.
– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.
– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Income Growth
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Stocks Are Surging—But Volatility Could Be the Next Big Test
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Seagate’s Record Earnings Prove Its Role as a Core AI Player
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.