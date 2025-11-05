Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 336 and last traded at GBX 332, with a volume of 123295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.

Specifically, insider June Aitken purchased 170 shares of Schroder Income Growth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 per share, for a total transaction of £554.20.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schroder Income Growth

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

