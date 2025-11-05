Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $917.46. 93,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $927.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,043.19. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $845.56 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,409,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

