The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $911.4 million-$948.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.3 million.
The Pennant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,585. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $869.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 161.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $297,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
