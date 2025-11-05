Figma (NYSE:FIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. Figma updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Figma Stock Down 4.1%

FIG traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 13,125,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,196,490. Figma has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $142.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

