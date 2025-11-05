Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $262.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE SDHC traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,262. The firm has a market cap of $922.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.96. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,279,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

