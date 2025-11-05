Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRIM. Mizuho set a $129.00 price target on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.23. 1,253,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,437. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $372,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,920. The trade was a 23.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $351,877.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,031.26. This trade represents a 23.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,941 shares of company stock worth $3,004,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 56.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,833,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,872,000 after buying an additional 660,915 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 122.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after acquiring an additional 980,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Primoris Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.