Insider Selling: Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) President Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) President Kristen Sieffert sold 750 shares of Finance of America Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $16,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 81,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,126.14. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Finance of America Companies Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of FOA stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 191,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Finance of America Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Finance of America Companies by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOA

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.