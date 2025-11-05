Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Element Solutions (ESI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) recently:

11/5/2025 – Element Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Element Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Element Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Element Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Element Solutions was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/14/2025 – Element Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Element Solutions had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Element Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Element Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Element Solutions had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/17/2025 – Element Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Fermium Researc to a “strong-buy” rating.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Carey J. Dorman sold 40,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $1,085,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 214,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,554.42. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,722.15. This trade represents a 46.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,399 shares of company stock worth $4,492,561. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

