Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boston Scientific (BSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) recently:

10/23/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $129.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/22/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2025 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $131.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $125.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $127.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $127.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $1,010,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,049.55. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,891 shares of company stock worth $16,475,387. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

