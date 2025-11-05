Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.100 EPS.

NYSE NCLH traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,590,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 187,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.9% in the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Barclays dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

