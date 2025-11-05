Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHAB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of EHAB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 371,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,143. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $415.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enhabit news, CFO Ryan Solomon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 193,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,095.52. The trade was a 5.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 337.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 82.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 523.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 110,987.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

