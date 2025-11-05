Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $901.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.040-3.120 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.910-0.990 EPS.

Trimble Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of TRMB traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. 2,160,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,630. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. Trimble has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,321 shares of company stock worth $18,677,518. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 295,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

