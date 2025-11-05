Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

NCDL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 486,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,036. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $701.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCDL. UBS Group cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In other news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,750. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 3.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 33.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.