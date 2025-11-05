Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Director Kenneth Phelan Purchases 508 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Phelan purchased 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,181.07. The trade was a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.70. 1,070,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $156.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

