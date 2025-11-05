Construction Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 5th

Johnson Controls International, Caterpillar, and Trex are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is building and related activities — including homebuilders, commercial and infrastructure contractors, engineering firms, and suppliers of materials and equipment. For investors, these stocks are cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, interest rates, housing markets and government infrastructure spending, and are commonly used to gain exposure to property and construction cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

