Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CFO Sells $173,778.03 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Callicutt sold 28,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $173,778.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,216.98. This trade represents a 78.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 297,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galectin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GALT

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.