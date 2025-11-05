Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CFO Sells $173,778.03 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Callicutt sold 28,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $173,778.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,216.98. This trade represents a 78.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 297,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.86.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galectin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
