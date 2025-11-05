Kira Scherer Wampler Sells 2,000 Shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $132,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,103.16. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Doximity Trading Down 2.6%

DOCS stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.10. 1,298,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,524. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $85.21.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 59.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Doximity by 150.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Doximity from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $75.00 target price on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.