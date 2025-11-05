Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Insider Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,801.74. The trade was a 72.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $236,200.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $298,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Justyn Russell Howard sold 10,566 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $160,180.56.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 1,809,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $602.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.93 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sprout Social by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,392,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,026,000 after buying an additional 192,007 shares during the last quarter. RedJay Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. RedJay Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 633.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Zacks Research lowered Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

