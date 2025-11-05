EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $284,500.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 2,148,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,597.10. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00.
EverCommerce Stock Up 2.9%
Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 164,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,713. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in EverCommerce by 129.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EverCommerce by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on EVCM. Barclays downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
