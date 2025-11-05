EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $284,500.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 2,148,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,597.10. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00.

EverCommerce Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 164,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,713. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in EverCommerce by 129.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EverCommerce by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EVCM. Barclays downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

