Insider Selling: EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Director Sells 1,325 Shares of Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) Director Robin Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EME stock traded up $20.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $675.07. 314,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $778.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $659.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,548,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 521,147 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after buying an additional 285,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after buying an additional 213,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

