Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Upstart Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,897,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,063. Upstart has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.88 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The company had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,706,373.16. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $99,593.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,016.01. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 106,214 shares of company stock worth $6,803,558 in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 72.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Upstart by 9,454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

